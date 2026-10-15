Trump calls Elon Musk 'super genius' but says he has a 'little problem': 'He’s a great guy, though'

US President Donald Trump has rated tech billionaire Elon Musk’s intelligence, calling him an “80 percent super genius” while adding that he has “a little problem” in the remaining 20%.

Trump made the remarks during a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, on Wednesday. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump made the remarks during a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, on Wednesday, where he campaigned for Congressman Andy Biggs, who is running against Democratic incumbent Katie Hobbs for governor.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Taking a dig at Hobbs, Trump described her as “horrible” and a “dumb person” before comparing her intelligence with that of Musk, who founded Tesla, SpaceX and artificial intelligence startup xAI.

“I know smart people. I deal from Elon [Musk] down to Katie [Hobbs],” Trump said.

“Elon’s 80 percent super genius — and 20 percent he got a little problem, I always tell him. He’s a great guy, though,” he added.

Trump, Elon Musk’s relationship

Trump and Musk have shared a complicated relationship in recent years. Musk supported Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and contributed financially to his election bid.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After Trump returned to the White House for a second term, Musk joined his administration and led the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The initiative sought to reduce government spending and cut federal agencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Trump returned to the White House for a second term, Musk joined his administration and led the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The initiative sought to reduce government spending and cut federal agencies. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

However, Musk left the White House in May 2025 after publicly criticising Trump’s massive spending bill, which the president described as his “big, beautiful” bill.

(Also Read: Trump calls female heckler 'fat' after she's punched in the face by crowd member at Ohio rally)

Elon Musk’s donations ahead of US midterms

Despite their differences, Musk has continued to support Republican candidates financially ahead of the November midterm elections.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a report by The New York Times, Musk has donated more than $276 million since the beginning of July to support Republican candidates in the November midterm elections. Around $158 million of the amount went to the Senate Leadership Fund, the main super PAC supporting Republican Senate candidates, according to figures provided by Musk’s team.

A spokesperson for the billionaire told The New York Times that the spending was necessary to prevent Democrats from taking control of Congress.

The donations come as Republicans face challenges from Trump’s low approval ratings and growing concerns among American voters over the cost of living.

US voters will head to the polls on November 3 to decide key state and local races, along with the balance of power in Congress.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}