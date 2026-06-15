US family moves to Spain after school shooting, $20,000 medical bill: ‘We can’t keep doing this’

An American father has gone viral after sharing why he and his wife decided to leave the United States and move to Spain with their two young daughters. Zach Lincoln and his family moved to Spain from the US.

In an Instagram post, Zach Lincoln recounted two life-changing experiences — an active shooter incident at his children's preschool and a costly medical emergency — that ultimately convinced the family to seek a different life overseas.

A school shooting Lincoln said the turning point began while he and his wife were shopping at IKEA when they received a terrifying message from their children's school.

"One day my wife and I were at IKEA when we got a message from the school. There was an active shooter on the preschool grounds. Our daughters were locked in a closet. We stood in a furniture store not knowing if our kids were okay," he wrote.

Fortunately, their daughters were unharmed.

"They were. But we weren't the same after that," Lincoln added.

The experience left a lasting impact on the couple and intensified concerns about safety in the United States.

$20,000 healthcare bill The family faced another major challenge when Lincoln's wife suffered a broken ankle.

According to his post, the injury resulted in significant medical expenses despite the family having health insurance.

"Then my wife broke her ankle. With good insurance, it still cost us nearly $20,000 across two years," he wrote.

The financial burden of healthcare became another factor that pushed the couple to reconsider their future.

'We can't keep doing this' After the two incidents, the couple decided they needed a change and agreed to move out of the United States. "We looked at each other and said we can't keep doing this. So we made a plan," Lincoln explained.

The decision required major sacrifices. The family sold their home, parted with most of their belongings, and said goodbye to friends and familiar surroundings.

"Sold the house we brought our babies home to. Got rid of almost everything we owned. Took the girls to their last birthday parties with their friends. And left."