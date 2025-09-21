Search
US vlogger left speechless as Indian auto driver switches to fluent French. Video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 08:11 pm IST

A US vlogger in India was stunned when his auto driver spoke fluent French.

A US-based content creator living in India was left amazed after his auto driver began conversing with him in French. The vlogger, Jay, shared the light-hearted exchange on Instagram, where the clip quickly went viral, crossing 1.5 million views.

An Indian auto driver amazed a US content creator by speaking French.(Instagram/jaystreazy)
A language surprise on the streets

The video shows Jay casually chatting with the driver, who suddenly asked, “How many languages do you speak?” Jay replied, “I speak two languages, French and English.” In an instant, the auto driver switched to French and asked, “Do you speak French?”

Caught off guard, Jay initially struggled to keep up with the fluent question, prompting the driver to repeat it in a simpler way. The light-hearted exchange had Jay laughing throughout, his astonishment clearly visible in the video. The post was captioned, “When your driver speaks French in India.”

Watch the clip here:

Social media reactions

The video sparked amusement among users, many of whom praised the driver’s unexpected skill. One viewer wrote, “India never fails to surprise, you never know who you’ll meet.” Another commented, “This is why I love this country, you find talent in the most unexpected places.”

Some compared the moment to a comedy skit. One user said, “It felt like a scripted Netflix scene, absolutely hilarious.” Another added, “The vlogger’s reaction was priceless, he couldn’t believe what he heard.”

Others admired the driver’s confidence. “The way he switched languages so smoothly was mind-blowing,” wrote a user. Another remarked, “We underestimate auto drivers, but this shows they are full of surprises.”

One person said, “From philosophy to languages, Indian drivers are always ready to impress.”

