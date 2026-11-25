A harrowing video shows a man and his dog being swept into the ocean by powerful waves during a king tide in Oregon, US. Both managed to escape the surf and reach safety without suffering any injuries, police said.
The Cannon Beach Police Department shared the video on Facebook on Tuesday, showing the man and his leashed dog being caught in a sudden surge of water near Ecola Creek. The incident took place hours after the man had been warned by police to stay off the beach due to dangerous surf conditions, SFGATE reported.
According to the police department, an officer spotted the man driving on the beach just south of Tolovana Wayside at around 8:50 am. When stopped, the man said he wanted to get a closer look at the king tide. The officer warned him about the dangerous conditions and issued him a citation for driving on the ocean shore.
However, at around 10:30 am, police and firefighters were dispatched to the Ecola Creek area following reports that a man and his dog had been swept into the surf.{{/usCountry}}
However, at around 10:30 am, police and firefighters were dispatched to the Ecola Creek area following reports that a man and his dog had been swept into the surf.{{/usCountry}}
Footage captured by a bystander shows the dog being pulled into the water first as its owner stands nearby holding the leash. As the waves surge towards them, the man is forced to let go of the leash and attempts to hold on to a staircase. However, powerful waves eventually sweep him into the ocean as well.
Police confirmed that both the man and his dog managed to reach another set of stairs and escape the water without injuries.
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Police warn about dangers of king tides
In the Facebook post, the Cannon Beach Police Department warned residents and visitors about the dangers of king tides, urging them to observe the ocean from a safe, elevated location.
“Beach access stairs are not necessarily a safe place to watch the tides” and people should “never turn your back on the ocean,” the department said. It also advised visitors to keep their pets away from the surf and stay away from driftwood, which can be moved by incoming waves.
“King Tides are an impressive natural phenomenon, but no photograph, video, or closer look is worth risking your life, the life of your pet, or the lives of the first responders who may be called upon to rescue you,” police said.
The department urged people to respect safety warnings and enjoy the king tides from a safe distance, adding that it was thankful the incident did not end in tragedy.
'King tides', which is not a scientific term, are exceptionally high tides that typically occur during a new or full moon and when the moon is at its perigee.
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Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.