WATCH: Trump's new Air Force One makes July 4 flyover over Washington, DC, escorted by US Air Force jets

President Donald Trump's new Air Force One has become the latest talking point online after a video showing the aircraft flying over Washington, DC, with multiple US Air Force fighter jets went viral during the America 250 celebrations. Air Force One, along with other military plane flyover at a Salute to America Independence Day event, Saturday, July 4, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

The flyover formed part of the Freedom 250 celebrations, which featured military aircraft, ceremonial events and President Trump's address on the National Mall.

The White House had announced that several military aviation assets would participate in coordinated flyovers throughout the day.

Also read: July 4 flyover schedule: Full times for Washington, D.C.'s National Mall and Colorado F-16 flyovers

Viral video captures presidential aircraft over Washington The footage shows the blue-and-white presidential aircraft flying at low altitude above Washington while multiple US Air Force fighter jets maintain close formation. The aircraft appear to pass over crowds gathered for the Independence Day festivities.

Social media users praised the president's new Air Force One, which Qatar loaned to Trump until the delayed replacement jet develops. A user wrote, “It's so much nicer than the old AF1!”

Another user simply wrote under the video, “Looks Fire.”

One user called it a “striking sight” and wrote, “A striking sight over Washington, D.C. as the new Air Force One makes its appearance alongside U.S. Air Force escorts. 🇺🇸✈️”