What do you expect to see on Google when you search the word “disregard”? For most users, it would be the format where you get the definition of the word, followed by the traditional ten blue links. However, that’s not what happened when people tried to search for the word using the browser on May 22. Instead of showing familiar results, the browser responded like an AI chatbot, ready to begin or end a user's command. The discovery of the glitch on Google broke the internet. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

Expectedly, the ‘discovery’ broke the internet, with many flocking to check it out for themselves. This occurred amid Google’s rollout of a completely new Search experience, foregrounding AI summaries and pushing the traditional links format down the page.

What was it showing? When people tried searching “disregard”, the browser came up with a reply that read, “Understood. Let me know whenever you have a new prompt or question.”

This glitch led to Google catching some flak on social media. Merriam-Webster, America's leading provider of language information, famously known for its dictionaries, took a dig at the tech giant following the glitch.

“disregard | verb | to pay no attention to : treat as unworthy of regard or notice,” it simply wrote on X while sharing a screenshot of what a Google search produced under “AI overview”.