Who are the cop and the criminal in MrBeast's new prison survival video? Winner gets $500K for 100 days behind bars

MrBeast is up to his usual antics, and this time, the YouTuber introduces us to a cop and a criminal who have to spend 100 days together behind bars for a chance to win $500,000. James Donaldson or MrBeast announces that he has built a maximum security prison, and the rules are if anyone leaves within the next 100 days, then neither of them get anything. (YouTube/MrBeast)

James Donaldson or MrBeast announces that he has built a maximum security prison, and the rules are if anyone leaves within the next 100 days, then neither of them get anything. He explains that the prison is a 1:1 replica of the real deal, and the person introduced as the criminal remarks that he's got the ‘real’ prison toilet. However, MrBeast's prison might be better than the actual thing in some ways, as the person introduced as the criminal remarks, that the mattresses are thicker, and they get a pillow in the YouTuber's accommodation – something they purportedly didn't have in prison.

While the video goes on to show how the two bond and manage to spend their time in prison, viewers might be wondering who the cop and the criminal in MrBeast's new video are. Here are the details.

Meet the cop and criminal in MrBeast's prison survival video

When the cop and the criminal meet for the first time, they introduce themselves just by their first names. The cop is Lenny and the criminal is Ian. However, no last name is given.

Lenny says later that he's been a cop for 17 years, and Ian shares that he spent three years in federal prison. While Lenny admits he's never seen half a million dollars in his life, Ian tells MrBeast that he owed that much when he got out of jail.

Elsewhere in the video, the cop and criminal – as they are introduced – are seen trying to get along. Some tension arises when Ian has to spend time in solitary, but it gives viewers an insight into Lenny's life. He gets visited by his partner and three kids.

While not much else is known about them, MrBeast has garnered praise for clubbing a cop with a criminal in a prison situation, to give two uniquely different perspectives. “Best storyline yet, amazing video!,” one person commented on his YouTube video.