MrBeast denies claim Kai Cenat wouldn't join TeamWater charity stream because of Adin Ross

MrBeast, born Jimmy Donaldson, has refuted claims that Kai Cenat would not join his TeamWater charity stream because of Adin Ross. The YouTuber revealed on a recent livestream that an unnamed internet personality denied appearing on his broadcast due to the 24-year-old streamer's presence. While he did not name the individual, fans were quick to draw assumptions. File photo of MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson(AP)

MrBeast denies claim Kai Cenat will not join TeamWater stream due to Adin Ross

Growing rumours about a feud between Ross and Cenat prompted MrBeast to clarify that he never took the latter's name. “I never said it was Kai, and to be clear it’s not Kai. Let’s chill with this whole Kai hate boner thing,” the 27-year-old wrote.

MrBeast shared the message in response to an X post claiming he “indirectly” told Ross that “Kai Cenat turned down his collab after finding out it would be with” him. The post featured a clip from an August 12 livestream, where the YouTuber can be heard telling Ross about the unnamed individual.

The Feastables founder also urged his fans to stop criticising Cenat for not donating to TeamWater. The project is a collaborative fundraising initiative by MrBeast and Mark Rober that aims to raise $40 million to provide clean drinking water to millions of people.

“Hey, by the way, to the community that's been clipping... Let's all chill. No, I'm actually being serious. Chill. Like, Kai doesn't have to donate to TeamWater. Obviously, there are charities I don't donate to. Just, everyone, calm the hell down,” MrBeast told the viewers during his recent Kick livestream with Ross and xQc.

MrBeast reiterated his message when Ross told him that the audience “thought… in that one clip.. where you mentioned a person.. was him [Cenat].” “No, but they didn't think, they just assumed it was to get viral clips... Well, I responded and cleared it up, but hey, everyone hop off the Kai hate boner. Seriously,” the YouTuber said.