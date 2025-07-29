Banks steps down as CEO of FaZe amid drama with Adin Ross over crypto scam: Here's what happened

Faze Banks, the esports content creator, announced on Friday that he is stepping down as the CEO of his organization, FaZe. In a statement posted on his social media handle, the popular streamer said that he is stepping down amid allegations of a scam from Crypto and streamer Adin Ross. Faze Banks.(faze/ Instagram)

"I've never scammed anyone a day in my f------ life," Banks wrote in the statement. "The entire narrative is unfair, and part of the reason it exists is cause my 'FaZe' name is so easily framed and manipulated."

The fact that this is affecting the guys at all, is whack," the 33-year-old continued. "So for the time being I’m gunna be stepping away from not only FaZe, but all this internet shit. It’s destroying my life inside and out.

"Sucks my entire life gets ruined over something I didn’t even do. The real ones know. I wish I could say I’ll be back, but I really don’t know if I will."

This story is being updated.