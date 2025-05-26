Kai Cenat declines offers from Amazon Prime, Netflix to bring Streamer University to their platforms: Here's why

In a world where billion-dollar streaming giants often dictate the rules, Twitch star Kai Cenat is choosing to blaze his own trail. The 23-year-old creator recently shared that he declined offers from major platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Tubi, opting instead to launch his new project, Streamer University, on his own terms. Kai Cenat, a Twitch star, rejects major streaming platform deals to create Streamer University, an independent program for aspiring content creators. (Image Credit: Twitch)

Also Read: Who is Joseph Neumayer? FBI arrests US-German Citizen for plotting attack on US Embassy in Tel Aviv, threatening Trump

Kai Cenat reveals why he turned down streaming giants

During a live stream session on Instagram, he turned down the streaming giants for bringing his innovative project to their platforms. He cited the reason to refuse as, “They wanted to turn this into a polished show. But this isn’t reality TV. It’s real life, real people, and real learning.”

Cenat explained that staying true to his vision was key, emphasizing that partnering with major platforms could have compromised the authenticity and raw energy his audience loves. By keeping Streamer University independent, he’s ensuring it remains grounded, spontaneous, and true to its roots.

The streamer opted to self-fund and kickstart his project with AMP (Any Means Possible) collectives and collaborators, including Fanum and Duke Dennis, to produce the program. Just days after launch, Streamer University was trending across Twitter (X), TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, racking up millions of views and inspiring a surge of user-generated content. The buzz even caught the attention of universities and youth groups globally, eager to engage with digital-first audiences similarly, as reported by Innovation Village.

Also Read: Little River shooting: At least 11 people rushed to hospital; what we know so far

What is Streamer University?

Launched in May 2025, Streamer University is a groundbreaking bootcamp aimed at mentoring up-and-coming streamers and content creators. Hosted at the University of Akron from May 22–25, the all-expenses-paid weekend brought together 120 in-person participants, with thousands more joining virtually. The program focused on teaching real-world skills, creator etiquette, and how to build strong online communities.

The courses at Streamer University include Internet Beef 101, Defense Against Hating, and even cooking classes. The program offered a culturally relevant, hands-on experience that mixed education with entertainment. Guest instructors included popular creators like DDG, India Love, ImDontai, and Ojay Suave.