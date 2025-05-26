Who is Joseph Neumayer? FBI arrests US-German Citizen for plotting attack on US Embassy in Tel Aviv, threatening Trump

Joseph Neumayer, 28, was taken into custody on Sunday for allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump and intending to firebomb the US Embassy branch in Tel Aviv, according to federal prosecutors. Joseph Neumayer, who visited Israel in April, is accused of approaching the US Embassy in Tel Aviv on May 19 with a backpack, unprovokedly spatting on an embassy guard, and running away when the guard attempted to arrest him.(X@ImMeme0)

FBI officers arrested Neumayerat New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport after he was extradited from Israel.

“A search of Neumayer’s backpack revealed three rudimentary improvised incendiary devices commonly known as Molotov cocktails,” stated the Department of Justice, mentioning authorities later discovered the presence of flammable fluid in the devices.

Later, Neumayer was found at his hotel by Israeli police, who took him into custody. While conducting the inquiry, authorities came across troubling social media posts where Neumayer reportedly incited violence by stating, “Join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f*** the West.” He allegedly posted threats against President Trump and Elon Musk as well.

Who is Joseph Neumayer?

Neumayer, a dual citizen of the United States and Germany, arrived in the USon Sunday. He was arrested right away. Neumayer is now being charged at the federal level with trying to use explosives or fire to demolish US government property. Neumayer could be imprisoned for up to 20 years if found guilty.

Pam Bondi, Kash Patel react to Neumayer's arrest

According to Attorney General Pam Bondi, this defendant is accused of plotting a deadly assault against the US embassy in Israel, endangering the lives of Americans and President Trump. "The Department will not tolerate such violence and will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also denounced Neumayer's activities.

“This despicable and violent behavior will not be tolerated at home or abroad, and the FBI, working with our partners, will bring him to face justice for his dangerous actions,” he stated.