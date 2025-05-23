Knife attack at Germany's Hamburg train station leaves at least 12 injured

A knife attack at Germany's Hamburg central train station on Friday evening left at least 12 people injured, Reuters reported, citing Germany's Bild newspaper. Local police confirmed they had arrested the suspected assailant. Three victims are believed to be in critical condition, according to Reuters.(AFP)

The assailant attacked people with a knife on the platform between tracks 13 and 14 in the station, according to police.

Three victims are in critical condition, while three others are seriously injured, Bild reported, adding that six people sustained minor injuries in the unfortunate attack.

Some of the victims were being treated on trains. The police said that the motive for the attack was unclear so far.

"According to initial information, a person injured several people with a knife at the main train station," Hamburg police said in a post on X.

The station in downtown Hamburg, Germany's second-biggest city, is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains. Police cordoned off part of the complex, AP reported.

In recent months, Germany has been rocked by a series of violent attacks, including stabbing incidents.

On Sunday, four people were injured in a stabbing at a bar in the city of Bielefeld.

The investigation into the attack had been handed over to federal prosecutors after the suspect in the attack told the police officers who arrested him that he had jihadist beliefs.

(This is a developing story.)