Influencer stabbed multiple times on livestream after telling boyfriend she wanted to break up

Followers of a popular influencer were left horrified after she was stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend during a shocking livestream, according to a report by The Mirror. An influencer was repeatedly stabbed by her boyfriend while live-streaming.(Instagram/luna_mtafe)

Horror unfolds live online

The 22-year-old influencer, Luna Ambrozevicius Abrahao, who has a four-year-old daughter, was reportedly in the midst of a tense breakup with her boyfriend, Alex Olievira. As per the outlet, Abrahao had expressed her wish to end the relationship, which led to a heated argument. Moments later, during a livestream broadcast to her followers, Olievira confronted Abrahao and suddenly attacked her with a knife.

(Also read: Crypto trader shoots self on livestream after losing $500 in memecoin investment: Report)

Viewers witnessed the terrifying scene unfold in real-time as Abrahao screamed in agony, blood dripping onto the floor and furniture around her. Distressed followers immediately called emergency services, desperate to help the young mother as she was stabbed several times.

Serious injuries and ongoing police search

As per the outlet, Abrahao was rushed to hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, suffering nine knife wounds — including injuries to her head, back, hand, and foot. She underwent emergency surgery and remains in a serious condition.

Police are actively searching for Olievira, who is now facing charges of domestic violence and attempted murder. Investigators confirmed that the couple had been arguing prior to the violent attack.

(Also read: Extreme eater TikTok star famous for his ‘mukbang’ videos dies at 24 from obesity-related issues)

The livestream clips, initially shared by shocked viewers, have since been removed by the social media platform due to their graphic nature. Online users expressed deep concern and outrage over the brutal attack, with many calling for increased awareness of domestic violence.

Abrahao’s followers continue to send their support as she fights for her recovery.