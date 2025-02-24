Crypto trader shoots self on livestream after losing $500 in memecoin investment: 'If I die...'

In a shocking video, a cryptocurrency trader killed himself on during a livestream on X after he lost his last $500 in a memecoin investment. The incident has sparked debates on the volatile nature of meme cryptocurrencies and mental health. On livestream, the trader was seen putting a gun to his head(X/MarioNawfal)

In a video, that has been shared on social media, the man who went by @MistaF***You recorded himself after losing the money and he made a final, tragic request to his viewers: “If I die, I hope you guys make this into a memecoin.” He then put a small pistol to his head and clicked it several times till it went off. Reports suggest that the livestream continued for nearly half an hour after the gun went off and anxious viewers flooded the comments asking if he was ok. In a tragic twist, meme coins using his name flooded the market within minutes.

Death turns into memecoin

Some traders rushed to buy meme token called “Mistacoin” betting on the hype while others condemned the community for their "dystopian" attitude.

Reports have claimed to identify the crypto trader as 23-year-old Arnold Robert Haro. HT.com cannot independently verify this claim.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page to pay for Haro's funeral went online where his family stated that he was a father to a one-year-old daughter. "On February 21, 2025, at just 23 years old, Arnold lost his battle with depression. He leaves behind his 1-year-old daughter, his beloved significant other, his mother and father, and his three sisters, who will forever cherish his memory. Though he carried burdens unseen, he always put others before himself, touching countless lives with his generosity and warmth," they said.

Many have speculated that the move was a viral stunt that spiraled out of control as the trader had openly asked for a meme coin in his name, and a developer had sent him 70% of a coin’s supply, fueling the theory that this was a marketing ploy that went too far.

