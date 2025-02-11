Indian woman roasts ex boyfriend with 1-star review on crypto app: 'Thinks he is Elon Musk'

Crypto fever is on the rise and enthusiasts are spending long hours on cryptocurrency trading apps to make money, if people around them are to be believed. An Indian woman, who was dating one such crypto enthusiast, claimed that his love for the digital currency led to the end of their seven-year relationship. A woman's breakup due to her boyfriend's cryptocurrency addiction sparked a viral review on a trading app.

Enraged by his crypto addiction, the woman unleashed a rant in the reviews of the trading app on Google Play and a screenshot of it has now gone viral on social media.

‘Kept looking at graphs 24x7’

"This app is the reason for my breakup of 7 years relationship, my ex-BF (Rahul) has spent more time on it than with me in the last few months. He thinks he can be Elon Musk of crypto and keep looking at random graphs of some weird coins 24x7," she wrote in her hilarious rant in the reviews.

The woman went on to say that her ex even tried to rope her and her family into crypto trading by offering "doggy coins". "He gave me some doggy coins on my birthday and also tried to convince my dad to invest our wedding money in crypto," she said.

Crypto app apologises

The review, which left many in splits on the internet, also included a reply from the trading app apologising for her experience. "Rekha, we're deeply sorry to hear about your experience. Your feedback is important to us, and we appreciate you sharing your story. If there's anything we can do to assist, please let us know. Take care," the reply read.

On social media, the woman's ex won hearts. "Better to spend money on crypto than on flowers and a date," said one user.

"Doggy coins? If Elon reads this, he is gonna cry," said another, while a third user wrote, "If you can’t understand a crypto investor you are not allowed to be with him!"

