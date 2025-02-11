Delhi mom makes baby sit on roof’s edge to record video, slams outraged viewers: 'Don’t tell me how to raise my kid'

A video of a woman recording her toddler sitting at the roof's edge with her holding him with one hand has divided the internet. While some labelled the woman as “reckless,” claiming she was endangering the kid, others argued that, as a mother, she was well aware of what she was doing. The mom also addressed the controversy in a separate video posted on Instagram. A mom is holding a toddler on the roof's edge with one hand. (Instagram/@varsha._.yaduvanshi_tanwar)

Instagram user and content creator Varsha Yadvanshi shared her video with a caption that reads, “Good Morning everyone. I am a brave boy exploring world and taking vitamin D with my beloved mom.”

In the clip, the woman is seen with one hand wrapped around the kid, sitting on the edge of a ledge. The camera pans downward, showing the distance between the roof and the road below. It also shows a close-up of the mom and her toddler.

Take a look at the video:

The video prompted social media to share varied reactions. While some people slammed the woman for putting the kid in a potentially risky situation, others argued that she knew what she was doing and there was no point in people getting triggered.

“She knows what she is doing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Some people should never be parents,” added another. A third commented, “Police, please take care of the kid.” A fourth said, “The height of stupidity.”

“I don't care”

Following the backlash on social media, Yadvanshi posted another video and wrote, “Kindly listen to this video properly and understand the facts. And if you are not ready to understand, I don’t care.” In the clip, she claimed that she was holding her baby with two hands while recording the video, and it was only when she stopped the recording that her holding her baby with one hand was captured.

She further slammed people for trolling her, asking others not to give her advice on parenting saying “Don’t tell me how to raise my kid.”