Woman appears to smoke while holding a toddler, viral video sparks outrage

A video of a woman who appears to be smoking has sparked outrage among social media users. What angered people was that she was also seen holding a toddler in the video. Various social media personalities and activists have condemned the video. The video in which a woman appears to smoke while holding a toddler has gone viral (representational image). (Unsplash/Andres Siimon)

Social activist and journalist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj posted the video with a caption that reads, “Feel terrible for kids around these reel monsters." In the video, the woman stands with the toddler with her back to the camera. As the video progresses, she looks at the camera while holding a cigarette between her fingers.

While replying to her share, Bhardwaj added that she scanned the social media timeline of the woman featured in the video but couldn’t see the kid from the clip in any other reels. “She must have taken someone's child,” she added.

Digital storyteller Neelesh Misra re-shared the video and wrote, “Smoking with an infant in her arms for a reel that will be forgotten on the flick of the thumb. This is criminal.” He also tagged the official X handles of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of NCPCR.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has received more than 1.2 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected nearly 3,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the viral video.

What did X users say about this video?

“Around the 10-second mark, it can be clearly seen that the kid is coughing and visibly uncomfortable due to the cigarette smoke. This is child abuse! Hope strict action is taken soon,” shared an X user.

“True. This is a crime. The lady must be booked,” demanded another.

“Cringe at its peak for real,” added a third.

“Horrible. This should be stopped immediately. It is so dangerous,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video and people’s reactions to it?