AKTU to only issue digital marksheets

In a push toward a paperless campus, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has decided to issue only digital marksheets on DigiLocker, doing away with conventional printed copies for all students.

The move comes after the governor and chancellor of state universities directed institutions to promote DigiLocker for accessing academic documents.

AKTU vice-chancellor Prof JP Pandey said digital marksheets on DigiLocker carry a high level of authenticity because each document is verified with an e-signature that cannot be replicated. “When students require their marksheets, this will also enable them to get access anywhere, on the go, without waiting for physical dispatch,” Pandey said.

He added that the university found a large number of students had not accessed their marksheets on DigiLocker even once after they were issued through blockchain technology. To ensure students actually use the platform, the university will now make it the sole mode of delivery.

With about 3,00,000 students enrolled in a session, the shift is expected to save significant paper and administrative effort. Of these, around 75,000 are BTech and BPharma students who receive marksheets three times — once after each year. That alone accounts for 2,25,000 printed marksheets each cycle.

“This initiative will also bring the university closer to its mission of going paperless in the next few years,” Pandey said, noting that reducing printing will cut costs while making document verification faster for students applying for higher studies and jobs.

Officials said DigiLocker provides a secure, government-verified repository where students can store and share their marksheets anytime. The university will run awareness drives and support camps to help students activate their DigiLocker accounts and download documents. The decision aligns with the state’s broader push for digital governance in higher education and is expected to set a precedent for other state universities in UP to follow.