Woman dancing outside an airport causes outrage on social media: 'Causing public nuisance'

In the era of social media, dance videos are more common. While some of them leave you in awe, a few videos that show people dancing in public transport, on the road, and more might agitate you. Now, another such dance clip showcasing a woman grooving outside an airport has caused outrage on the internet. Her video was shared on X by the handle @desimojito. The woman was seen dancing outside an airport.

The clip opens to show a woman dressed in a blue kurta. As she is standing outside the airport, she can be seen dancing to a Hindi song. While she is busting a move, numerous people walk past her. While a few onlookers are shocked to see her, others ignore her. (Also Read: Woman dances inside plane as passengers wait for her to move)

While sharing the video, @desimojito, in the caption of the post, wrote, "The virus has reached the airports.

Watch the video of the woman here:

This video was shared on May 29. Since being posted, it has gained close to five lakh views. The share also has more than 4,400 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and expressed their frustration with the woman's act. (Also Read: Aboard a charter flight, couple dances to Maan Meri Jaan. Viral video divides netizens)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Cringed so hard twisted my intestines into a knot. And it's always a terrible, obscure 90s Bollywood song."

A second added, "Isn't there any section in IPC regarding disturbing peace in public places?"

"Becoming common these days. Should attract jail term for causing nuisance in public," commented a third.

A fourth posted, "They have turned public place into a circus. There are so many CCTV cameras, yet no security came to remove her."

A fifth shared, "They won't understand without a total ban and a complete crackdown on this nonsense!"