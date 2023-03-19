Aboard a charter flight, couple dances to Maan Meri Jaan. Viral video divides netizens

At times, weddings and extravaganzas go hand-in-hand in India. From pre-wedding shoots to dance performances to glitzy ensembles, people go to great lengths to make their big day all the more memorable. And this particular couple was no different. They booked an entire plane to travel with relatives to their wedding venue. What’s more, they even gave a dance performance mid-air. Bride and groom dancing to Maan Meri Jaan aboard a charter flight. (Instagram/@anchor_jk)

“That’s how you roll at 36000ft in the air,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram by anchor Jay Karmani. The video shows the bride Shrutika dancing with the groom Shubham Agrawal to the song Maan Meri Jaan inside a charter plane. As they danced at 36,000 ft in the air, people aboard the flight cheered them on and captured their videos. A text insert also appeared on the video that read, “Pov: Maan Meri Jaan supremacy in a wedding charter flight at 36,000 ft in the air.”

Since being shared on February 20, the post has raked up more than 3.9 million views. It has also gathered several likes and comments. While many loved the performance, others pointed out that ‘safety procedures and protocols’ have gone for a toss.

“Next Level,” commented an Instagram user with a fire emoticon. “Woah! Trend setter,” wrote another. “No, that's how you are disrespecting all our safety procedures and protocols......the blame would be on the crew for not being able to control the situation,” posted a third. “The uncomfortable uncle auntie behind are my favorite,” shared a fourth. A fifth expressed, "Please don't do this type of stupidity on board...you are the reason why crew suffer on board."

