The Great Khali causes outrage for lifting the world's shortest woman, Jyoti Amge by hand. Watch

The Great Khali has caused widespread anger among social media users after a video of him and Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest woman, surfaced online. The video shows Khali picking Amge with one hand. After the video went viral, numerous people were not happy with it and expressed their displeasure in the comments section of the post. Snapshot of the Great Khali picking up Jyoti Amge.

The video opens to show Khali sitting in a sofa, while Amge is literally in his hand. He lifts her up without hesitation and moves her around. Throughout the video Amge can be seen giggling and laughing. (Also Read: The Great Khali’s cooking attempt takes a dangerous turn)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 124 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's what people had to say about it:

An individual wrote, "Put that grown woman down and stop making a spectacle of her."

A second said, "That's rude...she is a adult!"

"Why is he picking her up? Isn't this woman an adult? Don't think this should make anyone laugh," commented a third.

A fourth posted, "She's a woman, respect her."

A fifth shared, "She is a person; why treat her like your toy?"

More about Jyoti Amge:

According to the Guinness World Records, Jyoti Amge is the shortest living woman in the world, standing at 62.8 centimetres (2 feet 0.6 inches). She took part in the TV reality series "Bigg Boss 6". Her wax figure is on display at the Celebrity Wax Museum in the Pune district's hill station, Lonavala. She also starred in Body Shock: Two Foot Tall Teen and was featured in the fourth season of American Horror Story: Freak Show as Ma Petite.