Four held in revenge murder case near old Katraj tunnel

Pune Rural Police have arrested four persons, including the two main accused, in connection with the murder near the old Katraj tunnel in Bhor taluka. Police said the killing was carried out to avenge a 2003 murder allegedly involving the victim and the father of one of the accused. Rajgad police inspector Santosh Jadhav said the murder was linked to an old enmity. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Sanjay Baburao Kadu Deshmukh (40), a Mundhwa resident originally from Kuran village in Velhe taluka, was attacked with sharp weapons near Hotel Amrai on the old Katraj tunnel road at Shindewadi village under Rajgad police station limits around 10.20 pm on July 11.

Based on a complaint by Gaurav Chandrakant Zende (31), Rajgad police registered an FIR (No. 264/2026) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Following directions from Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill, the Local Crime Branch and Rajgad police examined CCTV footage, questioned witnesses and analysed technical evidence to identify the accused.

Police arrested Manthan Dinesh Vaidya and Saurabh Sagar Pardeshi, both from Sadashiv Peth, on July 14. During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to the crime and named their associates Miyan Gausuddin Sheikh of Parvati Darshan and Sandeep Babulal Kori of Swargate, who were arrested on Saturday.

Rajgad police inspector Santosh Jadhav said the murder was linked to an old enmity. “Manthan Vaidya’s father, Dinesh Vaidya, was allegedly murdered in 2003 by Sanjay Kadu Deshmukh. Also, Pardeshi’s uncle was allegedly killed in a road accident by Kadu Deshmukh. Seeking revenge for this, the duo and their associates allegedly planned and executed the killing,” he said.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and three live cartridges from Kori, following which a separate case (Crime No. 267/2026) was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, 1959, and Maharashtra Police Act.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether more persons were involved in the conspiracy.