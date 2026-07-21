State to frame common SOP to curb illegal sex determination, abortions

Maharashtra will frame a statewide standard operating procedure (SOP) for coordinated action by police and health departments to strengthen enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. Gorhe said authorities should analyse cases from the past decade to identify gaps in investigation, prosecution and convictions. (HT)

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Legislative Council member Dr Neelam Gorhe in Pune on Monday, attended by senior police, health and revenue officials from Pune, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts. Officials reviewed pending cases, conviction rates and implementation gaps amid an ongoing crackdown on illegal sex determination and abortion rackets in western Maharashtra.

Gorhe said a uniform SOP was needed across the state to improve coordination between investigating agencies and ensure timely action against offenders. “The police and health departments should jointly prepare a standard operating procedure for the effective implementation of the PCPNDT and MTP Acts. The model should be implemented across Maharashtra to ensure uniform enforcement and stronger coordination between departments,” she said.

She also called for a state-level information-sharing mechanism to ensure details of offences registered in one district are immediately shared with other districts to prevent offenders from exploiting jurisdictional gaps.

Expressing concern over poor coordination, she said officials in one district were unaware of a serious case reported in neighbouring Phaltan, highlighting the need for stronger links between health and law enforcement agencies.

She recommended fast-track courts for PCPNDT and MTP cases, attachment of illegal assets of convicted offenders, sealing of sonography machines used in offences within four days, regular raids on suspected illegal centres, and strict action against online sale of abortion pills.

The meeting also discussed preventive measures, including counselling families with a first-born girl child through ASHA workers, legal awareness workshops for women’s vigilance committees, and leadership training for ASHA workers to strengthen community surveillance against sex-selective practices.

Health director Dr Vijay Kandewad said registered sonography centres were being inspected regularly and that suggestions from police and health officials were sought by August 5 to prepare the joint SOP. “A comprehensive SOP will be prepared after receiving inputs from both departments. The objective is to strengthen enforcement and improve coordination in the investigation and prosecution of PCPNDT and MTP violations,” Kandewad said.

The meeting was held following directions from Health Minister Prakash Abitkar during the recent Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature after Gorhe raised the issue of illegal abortions and sex determination under Rule 97. Officials said the proposed SOP would serve as the framework for a statewide enforcement mechanism.