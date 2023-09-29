The Great Khali’s cooking attempt takes a dangerous turn

The Great Khali took to social media to share a video highlighting his culinary skills. Alongside the clip, he shared a caption, cautioning folks about cooking in a professional kitchen. Snapshot of The Great Khali cooking in his restaurant. (Instagram/@The Great Khali )

The clip opens to show Khali standing in his restaurant- The Great Khali Dhaba. As he tries his hand at cooking, he adds some oil to a hot pan, which immediately causes a massive flame to rise from it. Khali then takes a step back and drops the pan. He can also be heard saying 'Woah' in the video. (Also Read: The Great Khali teaches Hindi to John Cena, video goes viral)

In the caption of the post, he wrote, “The Great Khali Dhaba. The Great Khali is cooking. Don't try at home. You need to be very experienced to do that.”

Watch the video of the Great Khali trying to cook here:

This post was shared on September 24. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 68.1 million times. The share also has received several comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Get him out of the kitchen."

A second shared, "The heat is wild! I wanna see what you end up cooking."

"The great khali is cooking the great meal," expressed a third.

A fourth posted, "Khali stick to wrestling cooking isn't your thing brother."

A fifth added, "Khali wants none of that heat."

