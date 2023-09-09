The Great Khali teaches Hindi to John Cena, video goes viral

The Great Khali took to Instagram to share a video that has left people amused. In the clip, he is seen teaching Hindi to John Cena. The American professional wrestler visited India to attend the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023. The image shows wrestlers The Great Khali and John Cena. (Instagram/@thegreatkhali)

“I tried to teach Hindi to John Cena,” The Great Khali wrote as he shared the video on Instagram. The video opens to show the wrestlers looking at the camera. As the video progresses, Khali is heard saying that he wants to teach Hindi to Cena. To which, the American wrestler replies that he would love to learn the language.

Take a look at the video to watch by The Great Khali:

The video was shared about 16 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated more than 1.6 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also received tons of comments from people.

How did Instagram users react to Great Kahli's video about John Cena?

“Khali sir aise hi apne aap se baat karke hume entertain karte raho [Khali sir keep speaking to yourself to entertain us like this],” posted an Instagram user, referencing John Cena’s famous catchphrase “You Can’t See Me.” Another added, “John Cena kahan pe hai? I can’t see him.” A third joked, “I can’t see anything except Khali.” A fourth wrote, “This is nice.” Many reacted to the video using emotions.