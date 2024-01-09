Parents push kids to take pic with alligator lying on side of road, people slam them

A video of parents pushing their kids to take pictures next to an alligator has sparked anger among people. The video captures how grownups encourage the kids to stand extremely close to the reptile, lying with its mouth open, on the side of a road. The image shows a few people posing in front of an alligator. (Screengrab)

The video was originally posted on TikTok earlier last year. It made its way onto X when a user of the platform, who goes by Ram, reshared it. The video opens to show two kids standing by the roadside. Within moments, it becomes clear that they are there to take a picture with an alligator right behind them. The video also shows another kid being pulled into the frame to take photos.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Take a look at this scary video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh views. The share has further collected several comments from people.

How did X users react to this video?

“My God! What is wrong with them,” posted an X user. “Why would they do that,” added another. “What safety? Who gives a toss? Selfie is important. Get your priorities correct,” joined a third. “My goodness this is so dangerous,” shared a fourth. “I thought, ‘What's a big deal about this’, until I noticed the alligator. What if it lunges on them, bites off a leg or a hand?” wrote a fifth.