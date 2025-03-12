Extreme eater TikTok star famous for his ‘mukbang’ videos dies at 24 from obesity-related issues

24-year-old Efecan Kultur, who was known for his extreme eating ‘mukbang’ videos on social media, especially TikTok, has died. According to Turkiye Today, he passed away after being admitted to the hospital for three months. The outlet also reported that the reason behind his death was obesity-related issues. Instagram personality Yasin Oyanik announced his death. Efecan Kultur, famous for ‘mukbang’ streams, died at 24. (Instagram/@efecankultur6)

What is a ‘mukbang’ video?

It is a type of video that shows the hosts eating large quantities of food while interacting with their audience. Though it first gained popularity in South Korea, it was quickly adopted by online content creators from other parts of the world.

These videos are often live-steamed and, at times, pre-recorded. They show the host eating different food items, from fast food to home-cooked meals. Kultur was a part of this community and had amassed a sizable following with his ‘mukbang’ streams.

Who is Efecan Kultur?

The TikTok star would gorge on massive amounts of food in his videos, which later left him with obesity-related health complications. He was even unable to move on his own and couldn't even visit his mother’s grave, who passed away last year, reported Daily Mail. His declining health led to his hospitalization, where he was admitted for months before passing away on March 7.

Last month, prior to his death, Kultur was in an interview with Turkish streamer Testo Taylan. The ‘mukbang’ streamer remained bedridden throughout the video without a shirt. His eyes were mostly seen closed.

Dangers of ‘mukbang’ trend

The ‘mukbang’ trend involving massive amounts of food poses significant health risks. This is not the first time a content creator following this trend has lost their life due to obesity-related issues. This trend poses a great risk to the young audience as with overeating, they expose themselves to potentially dangerous health issues.

According to Turkiye Today, the government is using this high-profile case to raise awareness about the risks associated with the ‘mukbang’ trend. The country’s government is also working on legislation that would limit the use and access of social media for those under the age of 16.