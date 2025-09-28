Who Is Landry Kiffin’s boyfriend? Lane Kiffin trolls daughter’s beau after win over LSU

Lane Kiffin, the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, trolled his daughter’s boyfriend after his team beat the LSU Tigers. 20-year-old Landry Kiffin, just days before the game, announced her relationship with Louisiana State University (LSU) linebacker Whit Weeks. Lane Kiffin’s daughter, Landry Kiffin, with her boyfriend, Whit Weeks. (Instagram/@landrykiffin)

"We believe in our players, we go for it on fourth down a lot, and glad to make plays," Kiffin said postgame, adding, "I'm looking for Whit right now to see if we covered the over." Earlier, after Landry revealed her relationship with Weeks, the coach cheekily said, "Take the over".

Who is Whit Weeks?

He is the linebacker for LSU and a native of Watkinsville. He graduated from Oconee County High School in Georgia. The 20-year-old plays for the Tigers with his two brothers. He is currently eighth on the team. His brother West, a senior, is second on LSU.

Who is Lane Kiffin?

He graduated from Fresno State in 1998 and later went on to play quarterback for three seasons (1994-96) for the Bulldogs. His career as a coach started as a student assistant at Fresno State under Pat Hill in 1997 and 1998, Ole Miss said in a blog.

In 1999, he moved to Colorado State as a graduate assistant. In 2000, he assumed the defensive quality control assistant role with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Over the years, his stint as a coach earned him many accolades. He took over as the head coach of Ole Miss in 2020 and has since led the team to unprecedented heights.

Lane was married to Layla Kiffin, but they divorced in 2016. He has two daughters, Landry and Presley, and one son, Knox.

Who is Landry Kiffin?

Landry Kiffin is a student at Ole Miss and the daughter of the institution’s head coach. She created a stir among team fans when she announced her relationship with a player of the rival team.

She often gives a glimpse of her life through her Instagram, a platform she chose to reveal her relationship. She posts about her family, friends, college life, and her father’s team.