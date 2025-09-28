Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry Kiffin, ex-wife Layla betray Ole Miss during LSU game; gesture goes viral

The daughter of Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin made headlines this weekend, not for anything happening on the field, but for who she was supporting off it. Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels poses with his daughter Landry Kiffin before the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Getty Images via AFP)

Landry Kiffin, a 20-year-old Ole Miss student and the eldest daughter of Lane Kiffin, publicly revealed her relationship with LSU linebacker Whit Weeks just days before the Rebels hosted the Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

A house divided

on Saturday, Landry was seen wearing a blue minidress featuring the number 40 in bold white font, a clear nod to her boyfriend, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, who wears No. 40 for the Tigers.

Landry then posed for a photo with her father on the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. In that image, however, the “40” sticker had been removed from her dress.

Mom's game-day look

Landry wasn’t the only Kiffin who drew attention for her outfit. Her mother, Layla Kiffin, Lane’s ex-wife, also attended the game but didn’t wear Ole Miss gear either. Instead, she wore a T-shirt representing the Oxford High Chargers, where their 16-year-old son, Knox, plays quarterback.

Layla and Landry posed for a pregame photo together, which Lane later posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Also Read: Jalen Brown injury: What happened to Arkansas WR, vs Notre Dame? First details revealed

The Kiffin family

Lane and Layla Kiffin share three children: Landry, born in 2004; Presley, born in 2006; and Monte Knox, born in 2009. The couple divorced in 2016 after Lane accepted the offensive coordinator role at the University of Alabama. Layla and the children remained in Los Angeles at the time.

Lane took over as head coach at Ole Miss in 2020 and relocated to Oxford. Landry joined him for her senior year of high school and now attends the university. In 2025, Layla and Knox also moved to Oxford.

Reconciliation rumors

Although neither Lane nor Layla has publicly confirmed a rekindled relationship, recent social media activity has kept the rumors alive.

Lane has posted photos of Layla at Ole Miss games, and one image even appeared to celebrate what looked like an anniversary.

“He’s more involved with us now that he’s at Ole Miss," Knox shared in September 2025's E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin. “He’s just been a whole different person, really."