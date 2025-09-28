Jalen Brown injury: What happened to Arkansas WR, vs Notre Dame? First details revealed

Jalen Brown and Arkansas football fans witnessed a scary sight on Saturday after the star wide receiver suffered a gruesome leg injury trying to capture a touchdown pass in the third quarter against Notre Dame. As per on-ground reporters, he was taken to a nearby hospital and will be evaluated after x-rays determine the severity of the injury. Jalen Brown was injured vs Notre Dame(Instagram)

As soon as Brown went down in the third quarter, his teammates surrounded him and the game was paused. A stretcher was called on the field. ABC broadcasters said they would not show the replay, citing the severity of the injury.

Jalen Brown's leg bent awkwardly as he landed, and he immediately clutched it in pain. Teammates quickly surrounded him before medical staff placed him on a cart. Reporter Taylor McGregor of ABC said Brown was transported to a nearby hospital. Arkansas officials are expected to provide an update once results are available.

Brown’s injury comes at a tough time for the Razorbacks, who had already dropped consecutive games to Ole Miss and Memphis before meeting Notre Dame. Prior to leaving, Brown had been a bright spot for the offense, totaling 11 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Who Is Jalen Brown?

Jalen Brown, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has emerged as a key playmaker in the team's 2025 season, earning a spot on the first-team depth chart after transferring from Florida State. The 6-foot-1, 174-pound speedster from Miami, Florida, is expected to contribute significantly to the Razorbacks' passing attack under coach Sam Pittman.

Brown, a 2023 recruit out of Gulliver Prep in Miami, was a four-star prospect ranked No. 79 nationally, No. 13 among wide receivers, and No. 18 in Florida by Rivals. He committed to Florida State in July 2022 but transferred to Arkansas in May 2025. At FSU, he had limited playing time, but in his first season with the Razorbacks, he caught 11 passes for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns, including scores in the first two games against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State.