Video of 15 feet Burmese Python crossing road goes viral, netizens react

At Everglades National Park in Florida, United States, a group of friends were astounded when they spotted a massive Burmese python crossing the road. The snake was recorded on camera by Kymberly Clark when she and her friends were passing through a road. The Burmese python can be seen in this video slithering across the road at the national park. It gently moves away from the road and goes toward the hill.

In the post's caption Clark informed, "A 15+ foot Burmese Python crossing the road in Everglades National Park. We pinned the location and reported it, as they are a huge threat to our ecosystem. Volume up to hear me ask my friend to pick it up! It's probably good he didn't because it didn't go well last week when a non-venomous Yellow Rat Snake bit him."

One person in the Instagram comments said, "That's one big beautiful snake." A second person said, "Thank you for taking the time to make a report and turn in data of the observation. " A third person added, "A single lane is 8ft wide. That snake might be 10 ft. It's not a viper, either. New technology fighting the invasive species includes GPS tracking of male Burms. Leading them to giant females; recently a 200 lb plus one was caught as the largest in Florida history. "