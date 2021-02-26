IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Video of dog learning to ‘sing’ Star Wars theme song wows The Mandalorian actor
The image shows the dog named Mya.(Screengrab)
The image shows the dog named Mya.(Screengrab)
trending

Video of dog learning to ‘sing’ Star Wars theme song wows The Mandalorian actor

Ming-Na Wen, playing the role of Fennec Shand in Star Wars franchise’s live-action series The Mandalorian, re-shared the video on her Twitter profile.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:47 AM IST

“The Force is strong with this one. Bravo, Mya!” this is what actor Ming-Na Wen, playing the role of Fennec Shand in Star Wars franchise’s live-action series The Mandalorian, wrote while re-sharing a video of a cute dog. The clip shows an adorable dog named Mya learning to ‘sing’ the Star Wars theme song.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video grabbed attention of people, including Wen after being tweeted on WeRateDogs’ official Twitter profile. “This is Mya. She’s been learning to sing the Star Wars theme song. Finally got it at the end there. 14/10,” they wrote while sharing the video.

There is a possibility that you’ll end up watching this cute clip on loop:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has gathered more than 1.5 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people who couldn’t stop saying how much they love Mya and her musical endeavors. A few also shared about the singing adventures of their pet pooches. Some also came up with Star Wars related dog posts.

“I'm honestly not sure how anyone can expect me to work today when this video exists,” shared a Twitter user. In reply, another individual shared, “Exactly! I've watched it 12x already. Taking a break to make pupcorn.”

What do you think of the video? Are you watching it on repeat too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
funny twitter video

Related Stories

The image shows a dog named Burger.(Instagram/@weratedogs)
The image shows a dog named Burger.(Instagram/@weratedogs)
trending

Dog follows human around, ‘pretends’ to be invisible every time he is spotted

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:30 PM IST
“Burger is the best invisible dog!” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the dog named Mya.(Screengrab)
The image shows the dog named Mya.(Screengrab)
trending

Video of dog learning to ‘sing’ Star Wars theme song wows The Mandalorian actor

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Ming-Na Wen, playing the role of Fennec Shand in Star Wars franchise’s live-action series The Mandalorian, re-shared the video on her Twitter profile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image was taken by Parker Solar Probe.(Instagram/@nasa)
The image was taken by Parker Solar Probe.(Instagram/@nasa)
trending

NASA shares incredible pic of our neighbouring planet. Can you guess which one?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:19 AM IST
“How incredible,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the car in which the dog was stuck.(Facebook/@frnsw )
The image shows the car in which the dog was stuck.(Facebook/@frnsw )
trending

Dog travels 30 minutes stuck in engine of speeding car, rescued

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:15 AM IST
“A great ending for Diesel [the dog] a round of applause for all concerned,” wrote a Facebook user while commenting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the doughnut box.(Reddit/pics)
The image shows the doughnut box.(Reddit/pics)
trending

Man attaches resume in doughnut box to send employer, netizens have questions

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:03 AM IST
While some found the tactic really clever, others found the attempt to be kind of over the top.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the woman holding a note.(Reddit/aww)
The image shows the woman holding a note.(Reddit/aww)
trending

Video shows woman getting the best furry surprise ever. It may melt your heart

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:37 AM IST
The ending of the clip may leave you saying aww repeatedly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The results of the Punjab State Dear 100 monthly lottery were announced in a draw on February 11. (representative image)(Pixabay)
The results of the Punjab State Dear 100 monthly lottery were announced in a draw on February 11. (representative image)(Pixabay)
trending

Housewife bags 1 crore in lottery from mere 100 ticket in Punjab

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The lucky winner, Renu Chauhan, on Thursday submitted the ticket and required documents to the State Lotteries Department for encashment of her prize.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The clip features Dosani along with her mother Mona and her friend Bunny.(Instagram/@ruheedosani)
The clip features Dosani along with her mother Mona and her friend Bunny.(Instagram/@ruheedosani)
trending

Ruhee Dosani’s happy dance to popular jingle Honey Bunny may make you smile

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The trio can be seen dancing to the popular jingle Hello Honey Bunny composed by Amit Trivedi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Yashraj Mukhate.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
The image shows Yashraj Mukhate.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
trending

Meet Yashraj Mukhate who solved the Rasoda mystery and created the pawri anthem

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:46 PM IST
“Dreams do come true. You’re an inspiration,” commented an Instagram user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows sparkling Necklace Nebula.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image shows sparkling Necklace Nebula.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

NASA posts incredible pic of Necklace Nebula. Guess how far is it from Earth?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The breathtaking picture of Necklace Nebula has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now left people chuckling hard.(Screegrab)
The video has now left people chuckling hard.(Screegrab)
trending

'Mission cookie': Kid scales fridge to get snack, video is hilariously adorable

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:02 PM IST
“Yasss. And her celebration at the end,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a rescued seal on backseat of a police car.(Twitter/@ChtownPolice)
The image shows a rescued seal on backseat of a police car.(Twitter/@ChtownPolice)
trending

Seal travels down sidewalk. Police rescues it, gives a ride back to shore

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:55 PM IST
A woman spotted the seal near her home in Charlottetown, Canada, and informed the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the officials with rescued bear.(ANI)
The image shows the officials with rescued bear.(ANI)
trending

Wild bear rescued from abandoned pit by forest department officials in Odisha

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The ten-hour long operation by a team of forest officials started in the morning and ended in the evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the 'office rant' viral video creator Harjas Sethi.(Instagram/@vellijanani)
The image shows the 'office rant' viral video creator Harjas Sethi.(Instagram/@vellijanani)
trending

Her rant about offices reopening went viral. Here’s what she’ll miss the most

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:36 PM IST
“Those were my honest feelings about the email that I received from my employer," Harjas Sethi told HT about what prompted her to create the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows gorilla mother-son duo named Calaya and Moke.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
The image shows gorilla mother-son duo named Calaya and Moke.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
trending

‘That is what gorilla laughter sounds like’: Zoo posts clip of animals wrestling

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:40 PM IST
The adorable video has now won people over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the American White Pelican named Amos.(Instagram/@bronxzoo)
The image shows the American White Pelican named Amos.(Instagram/@bronxzoo)
trending

‘Big bird with a big story’: Amos the pelican gets forever home at Bronx Zoo

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Amos the pelican was treated for his injuries and recovered, but can no longer fly or fully extend his right wing, and therefore cannot be released back into the wild.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac