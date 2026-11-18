A Vietnamese court sentenced tech entrepreneur Nguyen Hoa Binh, popularly known as ‘Shark Binh’ for his appearances on the Vietnamese version of Shark Tank, to 10 years in prison for money laundering linked to a major online investment fraud, The Straits Times reported.

Binh acknowledged responsibility during the trial and said that he was prepared to go to prison. (LinkedIn/Nguyen Hoa Binh)

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The Hanoi People’s Court delivered the verdict on Monday. According to The Straits Times, Binh was found guilty of knowingly allowing his payment platform Ngan Luong to process money connected to a fraudulent foreign-exchange investment scheme.

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The case involved an alleged network of fraudulent foreign-exchange and international securities trading platforms that prosecutors said defrauded more than 900 investors of over 1.5 trillion Vietnamese dong. According to police, between June 2020 and September 2022, around 232 victims transferred 318 billion dong into e-wallet accounts linked to the fraudulent trading platforms.

Binh acknowledged responsibility during the trial and said that he was prepared to go to prison. In his final statement, he apologised to investors and thanked his family and colleagues for supporting him.

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, the verdict was part of a larger criminal case involving alleged mastermind Pho Duc Nam, also known as ‘Mr Pips’, who was sentenced to life imprisonment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, the verdict was part of a larger criminal case involving alleged mastermind Pho Duc Nam, also known as ‘Mr Pips’, who was sentenced to life imprisonment. {{/usCountry}}

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Prosecutors said Nam operated a network of fraudulent foreign-exchange and international securities trading platforms that cheated more than 900 investors out of over 1.5 trillion dong. The court also ordered him to repay 822 billion dong in compensation, the outlet reported.

Several members of Nam's family, including his parents and girlfriend, were also sentenced for money laundering linked to the concealment of proceeds from the fraud.

Binh faces separate case over cryptocurrency project

The 10-year sentence is separate from another criminal case involving Binh and the AntEx cryptocurrency project, which allegedly raised around $4.5 million in USDT, also known as Tether, from approximately 30,000 investors in 2021.

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According to The Straits Times, Binh and his associates are accused of withdrawing money from the project’s main wallet, converting it into Vietnamese dong and using the proceeds for illicit gains.

The tech entrepreneur is also accused of fraudulent appropriation of assets linked to AntEx, violating accounting regulations and evading taxes through other companies in his business network.