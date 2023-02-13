Home / Trending / Vir Das’ definition of Super Bowl is something that’ll make you say ‘so true’

Vir Das’ definition of Super Bowl is something that’ll make you say ‘so true’

Published on Feb 13, 2023 01:57 PM IST

Vir Das took to Instagram to share a hilarious Super Bowl-related meme, and it is taking people on a laughter ride.

Vir Das shared this Super Bowl-related meme on Instagram. (Instagram/@virdas)
ByArfa Javaid

Super Bowl, one of the most significant sporting events in the world, kicked off at 6:30 pm ET on February 12 (February 13, 5:00 am IST) at Arizona’s Farm Stadium in Glendale, located west of Phoenix. It has since created a lot of chatter on social media. While many are lauding Rihanna’s much-anticipated performance at the 57th annual game, others are busy supporting their favourite teams. Some are even making memes and taking people on a laughter ride. Now, comedian Vir Das jumped on the bandwagon and shared a hilarious meme about the Super Bowl. The comedian’s post has sparked a laughter riot online.

Vir Das took to Instagram to share a Super Bowl-related meme. He dropped a rice bowl and a football emoji in the caption with a greater-than sign. The image features a bowl of biryani, and the text on it reads, “Dear America. This…is a Super Bowl.”

Take a look at the post shared by Vir Das below:

Since being shared a few hours ago on Instagram, the post has amassed over 36,500 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many also flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to Vir Das’ post:

“Dear America, mine’s better than yours,” joked an individual. Another added, “With a side of cold raita.” “Dear America, tum ‘Super Bowl’ kehna, hum ‘Biryani’ samjhenge!!” posted a third. “Indeed, superbowl for Indians,” shared a fourth with a laughing emoticon. “Finally someone said it. Thanks Vir,” wrote a fifth. “Totally,” joined a sixth with a heart emoticon.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

vir das super bowl instagram + 1 more
