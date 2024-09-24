Viral Olympic shooter praised by Elon Musk lands acting role - as an assassin

South Korean pistol shooter Kim Yeji has landed her first acting role - as an assassin. Kim will play the role of an assassin in “Crush”, a spinoff series of the global film project “Asia”, a spokesperson for Seoul-based entertainment firm Asia Lab told AFP on Friday. Kim Yeji of South Korea became an online sensation during the Olympics(REUTERS)

Kim Yeji became an online sensation during the Paris Olympics with her unique style and icy demeanour which have already earned her comparisons to icons like James Bond. The 32-year-old won a silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Summer Olympics - but it was visuals of her looking every bit the polished assassin in a black tracksuit and baseball cap that helped her gain wider public attention.

In fact, Elon Musk asked for the South Korean shooter to be cast in a movie after videos of her shooting went viral during the Olympics.

“She should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!” Musk wrote on X at the time.

Kim Yeji's first acting role

Kim Yeji will star as an assassin in Crush alongside Indian actor and influencer Anushka Sen.

Sen shared the announcement on her Instagram last week, posting a video that shows her dressed in black leather and struggling with a pistol until Kim walks in and adjusts her stance.

“So happy to collaborate with [Kim], Olympics silver medalist; the most popular Korean shooting player in the world,” Sen wrote, adding hashtags like #Crush and #Moviecrush. She confirmed that the two would star together in a “global project.”

Asia Lab said it is excited to witness “the potential synergy that will arise from Kim Yeji and Anushka Sen’s new transformation into a killer duo”.