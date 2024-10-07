Viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng steals hearts with moonwalk. Internet calls her 'MJ of animal kingdom'

Thailand has unearthed an unexpected star in the form of Moo Deng, a temperamental yet endearing pygmy hippopotamus. Known for her playful antics, Moo Deng has recently captured the hearts of international audiences with a performance that has gone viral—her very own rendition of the iconic "moonwalk," famously associated with the late pop legend Michael Jackson. Moo Deng, a pygmy hippo, captivated internet users with her viral moonwalk performance.(X/@WUTangKids)

Viral fame

A video circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, showcases Moo Deng showcasing her talent. With impressive grace, she takes several smooth steps backward inside her enclosure, much to the delight of her onlookers. The clever hippo's mimicry of Jackson's legendary move has elevated her to viral fame, attracting a staggering 60,000 views and countless reactions. "Whoa, stop everything... Moo Deng doing the moonwalk!" exclaimed one captivated viewer in the video’s caption.

Here's how the internet reacted

Moo Deng's quirky performance has prompted a flood of comments online, highlighting the unique appeal of this lovable hippo. One user quipped, "Who knew hippos could dance? Moo Deng is a superstar!" Another commented, "This is the kind of joy we need in our lives! Who’s going to start Moo Deng’s fan club?"

The infectious charm of Moo Deng has also inspired laughter and appreciation. "Forget talent shows—Moo Deng is the real deal! She could teach us all a thing or two about rhythm," one viewer remarked, while another added, "I’m not crying, you are! This little hippo is the highlight of my day."

Moo Deng’s newfound fame extends beyond just her impressive dance skills. Many fans are drawn to her personality, with one comment reading, "She’s got the attitude of a diva! Love it!"

Conservation awareness

While Moo Deng’s antics bring joy, they also serve as a reminder of the fragility of her species. Native to West Africa, pygmy hippos are currently facing threats due to human activities such as logging, mining, and poaching. The International Union for Conservation of Nature estimates that only 2,000 to 2,500 pygmy hippos remain in the wild, raising concerns about their long-term survival.

As Moo Deng continues to shine as a viral star, her performances also help raise awareness about the conservation needs of her species.