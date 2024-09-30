Moo Deng money: Man makes 100 crore in 17 days after buying hippo crypto coin

Internet's most loved pygmy hippo helped a cryptocurrency user earn over ₹100 crore in just two weeks after he invested in the all-new Moo Deng memecoin. Moo Deng, a 2-month-old pygmy hippo from Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has captured the hearts of millions online

Meme coins are crypto assets which are named after trending memes and art especially those including animals.

In a post on X, user Lookonchain, who shares updates on blockchain, shared a screenshot showing a cryptocurrency user investing $1,300 (about ₹1 lakh) on September 10 on Moodeng coins.

When the price of the memecoin surged, their investment was worth over $12 million on September 28. In total, they earned more than ₹100 crore from their ₹1 lakh investment.

What is Moodeng coin?

Moodeng coin joins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin as memecoins made popular through the internet.

The coin was created after Moo Deng, a two-month-old pygmy hippo in Thailand, went viral on social media for her small size and playful videos.

The baby hippo went viral on social media after videos of her were shared on TikTok and Instagram from the zoo she lives in. Moon Deng's name literally translates to "bouncy pork" in Thai which refers to a popular children's snack.

Her name was decided based on an online poll in August, reports said.

While memecoins may have a short lifespan, Moo Deng’s internet celebrity status has led to the new coin named after her to surge in price by up to 90% in just 24 hours, reports said.

Moo Deng: an internet sensation

The playful hippo has even influenced beauty trends on the internet. Beauty and makeup influencers around the world are honouring the newest internet celebrity by basing looks on her characteristic pink chubby cheeks and smooth skin.

"The moment I saw Moo-Deng born, I set a goal to make her famous, but I never expected it would spread abroad. I thought she could be famous in Thailand but not internationally," her zookeeper told the Guardian.