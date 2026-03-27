Viral video shows Dubai Police helping pedestrians cross road amid heavy rain: ‘This is the real Dubai’
During heavy rain in Dubai, police assisted people crossing roads, video drew widespread appreciation.
Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds swept across large parts of the UAE overnight from Thursday into early Friday, disrupting movement in several areas.
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Amid the challenging weather conditions, a video circulating on social media has caught widespread attention. The clip shows a Dubai Police vehicle stopping on a rain soaked road and assisting pedestrians who were struggling to cross amid the downpour.
Police steps in to help pedestrians
The video was shared on Instagram by a woman named Gulnara Shukurova, who captured the moment during the heavy rain. In the clip, a Dubai Police vehicle can be seen halting on the road as officers help stranded pedestrians cross safely. According to the post, the police vehicle picked up stranded people and drove them across, ensuring they could navigate the conditions without risking injury.
Shukurova explained the incident in the caption accompanying the video and praised the officers for their quiet act of service.
“This is the real Dubai. Heavy rain here already feels like a natural disaster. People couldn’t cross the road. And the police? They didn’t ignore it. They stopped, picked them up and drove them safely. No show. No drama. Just how things work here. That’s why I love my Dubai,” she wrote.
Watch the clip here:
The short clip quickly gained attention online, with viewers praising the officers’ actions during the difficult weather conditions.
Social media reacts
Several Instagram users shared their reactions in the comments, appreciating the gesture shown in the video. One viewer wrote, “Respect for the police officers who helped people instead of just driving past.”
Another user commented, “Small acts like this show the real character of a city and its people.” A third added, “This is what public service should look like everywhere.”
Some viewers also highlighted the severity of the weather. One person said, “The rain was intense, crossing the road must have been really difficult.”
Another user wrote, “Moments like these restore faith in humanity.” Yet another viewer remarked, “This is why people admire the way the city is managed.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More