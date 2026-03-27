Viral video shows Dubai Police helping pedestrians cross road amid heavy rain: ‘This is the real Dubai’

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds swept across large parts of the UAE overnight from Thursday into early Friday, disrupting movement in several areas. Viral clip showed Dubai Police helping stranded pedestrians amid heavy rain, earning praise online. (Instagram/gulnara.shukurova.dubai)

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Amid the challenging weather conditions, a video circulating on social media has caught widespread attention. The clip shows a Dubai Police vehicle stopping on a rain soaked road and assisting pedestrians who were struggling to cross amid the downpour.

Police steps in to help pedestrians The video was shared on Instagram by a woman named Gulnara Shukurova, who captured the moment during the heavy rain. In the clip, a Dubai Police vehicle can be seen halting on the road as officers help stranded pedestrians cross safely. According to the post, the police vehicle picked up stranded people and drove them across, ensuring they could navigate the conditions without risking injury.

Shukurova explained the incident in the caption accompanying the video and praised the officers for their quiet act of service.

“This is the real Dubai. Heavy rain here already feels like a natural disaster. People couldn’t cross the road. And the police? They didn’t ignore it. They stopped, picked them up and drove them safely. No show. No drama. Just how things work here. That’s why I love my Dubai,” she wrote.

Watch the clip here: