Dubai cop reacts to finding out man returning lost wallet is Indian: ‘You are…’
The Indian man’s video of returning a lost wallet in Dubai has prompted various remarks on social media.
An Indian man has shared his heartwarming experience at a Dubai police station. After finding a lost wallet filled with cash and important documents, he decided to hand it over to the authorities at Al Muraqqabat. While he didn't record the interaction inside, he shared the touching remark a police officer made after seeing his ID. The story highlights how a simple act of honesty can leave a lasting impression on international soil.
“I am going to Dubai Police Station for the first time,” Jerin J says in an Instagram video. Explaining the reason, he shows a wallet he found. The man says that it is filled with money, cards and other important documents.
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He walks towards the police station, and the clip then shows the exterior of the Al Muraqqabat Police Station. Though he doesn’t record what went on inside, he shares that when a cop checked his ID and learned he was an Indian, they said, “You are a good man.”
Jerin J continues that to help someone, you don’t need to buy expensive things; it can be done through small acts too.
How did social media react?
The video prompted varied reactions on social media, with some sharing similar experiences. An individual wrote, “I am in Kuwait. It has happened to me twice. One time iPhone 14, second time wallet. I contacted the number and gave them directly, bro.”
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Another added, “You did a good job.” A third posted, “Nice work, bro!” Many reacted to the video using heart or clapping emoticons.
How to report found items in Dubai?
If you find any lost items while in Dubai, you can hand them over directly to police stations or designated partners of the Lost and Found Program. This is applicable to both tourists and residents.
How to report lost items in Dubai?
If you lose an item in Dubai, you need to obtain a certificate through the Dubai Police website, app, or in person. This is applicable to both residents and tourists. The items that can be reported include official and unofficial certificates, documents, tangible goods, vehicle license plates, money, and more.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More