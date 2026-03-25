Dubai cop reacts to finding out man returning lost wallet is Indian: ‘You are…’

An Indian man has shared his heartwarming experience at a Dubai police station. After finding a lost wallet filled with cash and important documents, he decided to hand it over to the authorities at Al Muraqqabat. While he didn't record the interaction inside, he shared the touching remark a police officer made after seeing his ID. The story highlights how a simple act of honesty can leave a lasting impression on international soil. The Indian man who returned a lost wallet to the Dubai Police. (Instagram/@jerinview)

“I am going to Dubai Police Station for the first time,” Jerin J says in an Instagram video. Explaining the reason, he shows a wallet he found. The man says that it is filled with money, cards and other important documents.

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He walks towards the police station, and the clip then shows the exterior of the Al Muraqqabat Police Station. Though he doesn’t record what went on inside, he shares that when a cop checked his ID and learned he was an Indian, they said, “You are a good man.”

Jerin J continues that to help someone, you don’t need to buy expensive things; it can be done through small acts too.