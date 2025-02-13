Viral video shows man travelling to Mahakumbh in train's first class, but there is a twist

As the Mahakumbh mela continues to draw devotees to Prayagraj, videos have shown travellers trying everything to make it to Sangam to take a holy dip. Videos show groups of people hurling stones at a trains in Bihar, shattering its windows and causing extensive damage after they could not board the already-packed train. The video showed ticketless passengers crowding first-class coaches.(Instagram/piyushhagrawal)

Many took to social media to show the inside of packed trains with people, some without any tickets, travelling inside trains. One man, Piyush Agarwal, travelling to Prayagraj in first AC shared a video showing his seemingly peaceful journey, starkly different from the overcrowded general coaches that were bursting at the seams.

While the clip starts with the promise of a comfortable journey, it takes an unexpected turn as he opens the door to his compartment.

Take a look at the video here:

In the video, the man shows his spacious first AC coach as he gets down from the berth. However, as soon he opens the door to his compartment, the gallery outside is completely covered with women sitting on the floor. When he turns the camera to the other side, you can see a few men standing in the narrow passage. The ticketless passengers had made their way into the coach and were now travelling for free.

The video, which had over 26 million views on Instagram, shocked many as they could not imagine the ticketless travellers would get into the premium section of the train. "I was put in house arrest inside my cabin. We never got to go to the toilet once in our 16 hour journey because people were sitting in the way," recounted another passenger who faced a similar situation.

"First class has also become general coach now, it seem," added another, while a third wrote, "You should be happy they did not enter your cabin."

