Watch: Gautam Adani and wife Priti Adani cook, serve prasad at Rath Yatra in Puri

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his wife Priti Adani visited the sacred temple town of Puri on Saturday to participate in the world-renowned Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, which began on Friday and continues until 8 July. The nine-day festival witnessed a spiritual fervour, drawing lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad. Gautam Adani and wife Priti Adani took part in Rath Yatra and served prasad at ISKCON Kitchen in Puri.(X/ANI)

In a gesture of devotion and service, the Adani couple actively joined the ‘Prasad Seva’ at the ISKCON Kitchen in Puri, where they helped prepare and distribute food to pilgrims and volunteers. The Adani Group, under its ongoing philanthropic efforts, has initiated the 'Prasad Seva' programme in Puri Dham, aiming to serve both visiting devotees and frontline workers engaged in managing the massive influx of pilgrims during the Yatra.

Adani seen serving devotees in viral videos

Videos shared by news agency ANI showed Adani and his wife involved in preparing sacred food offerings (‘prasad’) and personally serving meals to people at the ISKCON Kitchen.

Watch the clips here:

Lakhs gather for the grand procession

This year’s Rath Yatra witnessed a massive influx of devotees from across India and around the world, all converging in Puri to behold the majestic chariot procession of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra, and his sister, Goddess Subhadra. In a grand ceremonial tradition, the three deities are taken from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, where they stay for a week before making the return journey.

The streets of Puri came alive with devotional chants, sacred rituals, and the vibrant colours of faith, creating an atmosphere charged with spiritual energy.

CM Majhi welcomes devotees, urges faithful participation

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also extended a warm welcome to the pilgrims, encouraging them to take part in the Yatra with full devotion. “Join the Rath Yatra with faith and devotion, witness the divine glimpse of Mahaprabhu atop the chariot, and receive His blessings,” CM Majhi said in his message.