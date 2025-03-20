Street vendor goes viral for his uncanny resemblance to billionaire Gautam Adani

A video showcasing a chaat vendor reportedly near Mumbai’s Andheri railway station has taken social media by storm due to the man’s uncanny resemblance to Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani. The clip, widely shared on the microblogging platform X, features the vendor standing at the stall while a person holds a phone displaying Adani's image, drawing parallels to his appearance. The man was reportedly spotted in Mumbai.(X/@MostlyMomentum_)

The video’s caption humorously noted, “Gautam Adani’s brother sells chaat near Andheri railway station, while Gautam is a billionaire. Yet, he gets no help from his brother. Sad.” This tongue-in-cheek remark further fuelled the curiosity, leading to a plethora of reactions from the internet.

Take a look at the video:

Many users flooded the comments section with laughing emojis, amused by the striking resemblance and the caption’s playful tone. However, some viewers sought to verify the claim’s authenticity. Turning to Grok, an AI-powered fact-checking tool, they discovered that the vendor is not related to Gautam Adani, debunking the video’s insinuation.

Gautam Adani is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, a multinational conglomerate involved in sectors like energy, resources, logistics, agribusiness, real estate, financial services, and defence.

This incident mirrors a recent occurrence, where a Pakistani man bearing a striking resemblance to tech mogul Elon Musk was spotted enjoying a meal with friends.

The Pakistani man captured the internet’s attention for his remarkable resemblance to Musk. A video of him dining casually with friends surfaced online, sparking curiosity due to his uncanny similarity to a younger version of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

In the clip, the man is seen eating rice while one of his friends jokingly refers to him as “Elon Musk” in Pashto. The footage, shared on Instagram by user Gohar Zaman, was captioned: “Look at this doppelgänger of @elonmusk in KPK, Pakistan. Elon Musk Khan Yousafzai.”