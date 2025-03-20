Menu Explore
Mumbai founder gets call from rival company's intern. What happened next is hilarious

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 20, 2025 03:52 PM IST

Udit Goenka, the Mumbai-based founder of Qcall.ai, recently found himself on the receiving end of a cold call from an intern representing a competing firm. 

Udit Goenka, the Mumbai-based founder of Qcall.ai, recently found himself on the receiving end of a cold call from an intern representing a competing firm. The intern attempted to pitch a product similar to Qcall.ai, unaware that he was speaking directly to its founder.

Here's what happened when a Mumbai-based entrepreneur received a phone call from a rival company
Here's what happened when a Mumbai-based entrepreneur received a phone call from a rival company

The humour of the situation was not lost on Goenka, who shared the incident on the social media platform X.

According to Goenka, on March 18, he received a call from an intern associated with a rival company. The intern confidently explained that he was pitching an audio-based AI model, comparable to Qcall, and asked if Goenka had heard of it

At that moment, Goenka revealed that he was, in fact, the founder of Qcall. Realising the blunder, the intern abruptly ended the call.

Take a look at the post below:

Goenka’s post has sparked amusement on the social media platform. It has also racked up over 2,000 views since being shared two days ago.

One X user said the intern missed an opportunity to build a professional network. Goenka agreed with this take, writing: “It's all about building relationship. Never a bad idea to focus on building a good relationship with your competitors.”

What is Qcall?

Qcall.ai is an AI-powered call centre automation platform designed to help businesses manage inbound and outbound calls more efficiently. It helps with scheduling meetings, sending event notifications and handling various customer interactions.

Goenka recently noted on LinkedIn that since its launch approximately 2.5 months ago, Qcall.ai has gained significant traction, generating a $2 million sales pipeline.

(Also read: Hired for senior role, woman asks Mumbai CEO to meet husband: ‘Instant reject’)

