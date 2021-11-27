Home / Trending / Watch this video of a cute baby bird taking a ride on a white python snake
Watch this video of a cute baby bird taking a ride on a white python snake

The video shows a cute baby bird taking a ride on the back of a white python snake.
This baby chick is seen riding a snake.&nbsp;(Jukin Media)
This baby chick is seen riding a snake. (Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 05:05 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

When it comes to taking a joyride, this baby bird has got to be your newest inspiration. It has decided that it needs to ride a snake. That too, a white python.

Shot at Hai Phong in Vietnam, this video is sure to make you say ‘aww’. But it is very evident that the bird is enjoying this ride. As the majestic python slithers through the floor, the bird is seen with its ruffled feathers, steadily standing on the back of the snake.

Though it falters a bit at first, and then again a few times after that, the baby chick definitely loves the ride as it flaps its wings and keeps chirping happily throughout this fun ride.

Watch the baby bird and the snake enjoy themselves right here:

What do you think about this cute video?

