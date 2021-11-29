Watch Virat Kohli learn dance step from Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma

In a viral Instagram Reels video shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore on its page, viewers can see dancer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma teaching the captain of this Indian Premier League team as well as the national cricket team, Virat Kohli, how to do a dance step. Verma also happens to be the wife of ace cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

As part of the RCB hook step challenge, the video was posted by the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team’s official page via Instagram Reels. This video has gone viral ever since. The video showcases captain Kohli picking up the hook step perfectly and then performing it in front of the camera.

The video clip also has Verma teaching the same steps to her husband Yuzvendra Chahal and his fellow cricketer, Devdutt Padikkal. “Some fun BTS moments from our music video shoot. Have you checked out the song yet?”, reads the caption that accompanies this post.

Watch the viral dance video right here:

Since being shared on the social networking platform around four days ago, this video has garnered more than 2.4 million views and several reactions so far. And the numbers are increasing each passing second.

Dancer, choreographer and YouTuber - Dhanashree Verma herself took to the comments section to post some heart and fire emojis.

“King Kohli,” commented an individual. “Vee and Dhana,” posted another, followed by two heart-eyed emojis.

What are your thoughts on this video?