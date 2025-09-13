‘Well done’: IAS officer hails Trichy forest team’s hours-long effort to rescue juvenile gaur from waterbody

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer has highlighted the extraordinary efforts of forest officials in Tamil Nadu after they rescued a young Indian gaur from a waterbody. A juvenile gaur was rescued from a waterbody by forest staff, and an IAS officer posted the video online, which quickly won hearts.(X/@supriyasahuias)

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forests, shared a video on X showcasing the Trichy District Forest Office (DFO) team in action.

In her post, she wrote: “Trichy DFO and her team have safely rescued a juvenile Indian gaur that fell into a large waterbody. Forest and Fire teams worked hard for hours, risking their own lives to save the gaur, who was later released in the wild. Well done Team Trichy.”

Operation to save the animal

The video captured forest and fire personnel creating a makeshift ladder and attaching a lifting mechanism. With ropes carefully secured around the animal, the team painstakingly pulled the gaur upwards.

The operation took hours, but once freed from the ropes, the gaur dashed into the forest, marking the successful completion of a high-risk rescue.

Online reactions

The clip has been met with admiration for the courage and dedication shown by the officials.

One user commented, “Such inspiring work,” while another wrote, “Heartening to see such dedication and bravery in action.” A wildlife enthusiast added, “Kudos to the Trichy DFO and the entire rescue team for their selfless efforts and commitment to wildlife conservation. Truly inspiring work.”

Another reaction read, “This is incredible. Tremendous effort and compassion,” while one user observed, “What a commendable job. Huge respect to Trichy DFO and the entire team for their courage and dedication. True heroes of the wild.”

Another comment noted the dangers involved, saying, “Tricky rescue, involving personal safety… congratulations. Well done Team.”