IAS officer shares clip capturing snow leopards' 'fleeting dance of wild joy' in Ladakh. Watch

Wildlife enthusiasts were thrilled when IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a mesmerising video of two snow leopards frolicking in the snow-covered Zanskar region of Ladakh. The rare footage, originally posted by tour operator Tashi Tsewang, offers an intimate glimpse of these elusive big cats in their natural habitat. IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a captivating video showcasing snow leopards joyfully playing in the snow, (X/supriyasahuias)

Sahu, known for her passion for conservation, described the scene as a "fleeting dance of wild joy" in her post. The 28-second clip showcases the snow leopards leaping and sprinting across the snow-laden valley, their movements exuding both grace and power. The Zanskar region, a remote area of Ladakh, is one of the few places where these endangered animals can be found, making the video even more special.

Check out the clip here:

Netizens react

The post sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many users marvelling at the beauty and rarity of the sight. One commenter expressed awe, saying, “This is absolutely magical. Such a rare sighting!” Another user chimed in, “Zanskar is truly a hidden treasure. These leopards are a gift of nature.”

Some viewers appreciated the effort behind capturing such moments. “Kudos to the person who managed to film this. It’s no small feat to spot snow leopards, let alone record them!” wrote another.

The graceful movements of the snow leopards left many mesmerised. One comment read, “Their movements are poetry in motion. Truly breathtaking.” Another remarked on the importance of preserving the habitat: “Moments like these remind us why we need to protect our wildlife and their ecosystems.”

Others couldn’t help but express gratitude for the video itself. “Thank you for sharing this! Made my day,” a user commented. Another highlighted the emotional connection, saying, “Such joy in their movements—it’s almost contagious!”

Not the first viral snow leopard video

This isn’t the first time snow leopards have captured the internet’s attention. Earlier, a video of a snow leopard couple, Yarko and Laila, cuddling at Big Cat Sanctuary went viral.

Watch the clip here:

The sanctuary shared the heartwarming clip on Instagram, describing how the pair always end their day with cuddles, highlighting their affectionate bond.