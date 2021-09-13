Snow leopard couple cuddles while sleeping, video is all about love

Are your suffering from Monday blues? Are you looking for a video that can cheer your up? If the answer is yes, then here is a clip involving a snow leopard couple that may leave you smiling and lift your mood.

The video was shared on Big Cat Sanctuary’s Instagram page. “Yarko and Laila are such a beautiful pair. They will always go to bed together at the end of the day for cuddles! You can see how much Yarko loves to be the little spoon!” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the post:

The video has been shared over 14 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 66,000 views and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“This is the cutest thing ever!” wrote an Insane user. “Ahh couple goals,” shared another. “This is too cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

