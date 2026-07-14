Two Gurugram policemen killed as ERV rams parked tanker in Farrukhnagar at night

Two police personnel were killed and another was critically injured after their Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) rammed into a parked water tanker at Khera Khurrampur in Gurugram’s Farrukhnagar area late Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Representational image.

The deceased were identified as head constables Chote Lal and Anil Kumar, while their injured colleague, constable Dharmender Kumar, is undergoing treatment.

Police officials said the three were part of a patrol team deployed in Khera Khurrampur on Monday night. They received an alert from the police control room about a brawl in Farrukhnagar and left for the spot at around 11.15pm when the accident occurred.

A senior police officer said the team had travelled barely a kilometre when the ERV rammed into a water tanker that was allegedly parked illegally on the roadside.

“Neither it had any lights on nor were any reflective tapes pasted on it,” the officer said.

“The trio were trapped inside the mangled ERV and were pulled out by villagers after somehow managing to create a gap by bending the chassis of the police vehicle. They also alerted the police control room about the crash,” he said.

Investigators said the injured policemen were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the two head constables were declared dead. Constable Dharmender Kumar was administered first aid and stabilised before being shifted to a private hospital in Sector 38 for advanced treatment, considering his critical condition.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said an FIR has been registered against the tanker driver at Farrukhnagar police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 106 (causing death by negligence).

“The truck driver fled the spot after the accident. Both the bodies are at the civil hospital and will be shifted to the government mortuary for post-mortem examination, after which they will be handed over to their respective family members,” he said, adding that further investigation is underway.