'What’s wrong with her?': Horrifying CCTV video shows Pune woman brutally slam pet cat on ground

A disturbing CCTV video showed a Pune woman repeatedly slamming her pet cat on the ground before tossing the animal in the air. The bone-chilling video triggered outrage online after it was shared on Instagram by Nitesh Khare of the Society for Animal Safety. In the horrific CCTV clip, she is seen picking up the cat in a corridor while it was trying to get into her room.(Instagram/nitesh_khare)

Sharing the video, Khare said that the woman was identified as a student who was living in the city with her partner. In the horrific CCTV clip, she is seen picking up the cat in a corridor while it was trying to get into her room. Infuriated, she is seen slamming it on the floor repeatedly before tossing it high in the air. The animal quickly scurries away, but she follows it. She then reenters the frame with the cat in her hand, slapping it and then flinging it in the other direction.

"A pet cat was brutally beaten and thrown in a corridor by a student from Chhattisgarh residing in Pune with her partner. Thanks to swift action and police intervention, we got them detained and made them realise their mistake. The cat is now safe and will soon move to a loving foster home. NC has been filed," the caption of the video read.

Social media users horrified

Khare said that the woman's identity was not revealed to the public to ensure her safety. However, he shared a message for irresponsible pet owners. "Remember: Your pets deserve the same love, care, and respect as any family member. If we ever find animals being mistreated, we will ensure strict legal action is taken," he said.

The video was quickly flooded with comments, stunned by the woman's actions. "This is not right. She should have been punished severely?" said one user.

Another wrote, "Look at her! What’s wrong with her? She’s definitely mentally unstable! Who in their right mind removes their frustration like this on an animal?"